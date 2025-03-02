Crime & Public Safety
Dozens of wildfires burn 2,390 acres across Georgia

A wildfire is seen in Lumpkin County on Saturday, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. March 2, 2025.

Credit: Georgia Forestry Commission

By
Updated 31 minutes ago

Georgia Forestry Commission officials responded Saturday to more than 130 wildfires that burned 2,390 acres across the state, officials said.

The agency shared an ariel photo of Lumpkin County, where several fires burned in recent days, including a seven-acre blaze along Lumpkin Ben Higgins Road that was 0% contained as of Friday, according to its website.

Lumpkin Battalion Chief Daniel Morris said everything that was burning Saturday was either addressed or extinguished. The wildfires were 100% contained he said.

“As far as I know, I don’t think any public was in danger,” he said Sunday.

Yesterday GFC responded to 137 #wildfires that burned 2,390 acres across the state. Conditions for today are SLIGHTLY...

Posted by Georgia Forestry Commission on Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dry and windy conditions led to a Red Flag warning that went into effect for north and central Georgia from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the NWS said the winds have died down, but dry conditions were still apparent. A Fire Danger Statement remains in effect through 8 p.m.

“Conditions for today are slightly better than yesterday, but we still need you to please be extremely cautious with anything that may start fires outdoors,” the commission stated on Sunday.

If your county is under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service (and much of the state is), we will not be...

Posted by Georgia Forestry Commission on Saturday, March 1, 2025

Other wildfires were reported over the weekend in counties that include Walker, Early and Rabun, according to the agency’s website.

