Dozens of wildfires burn 2,390 acres across Georgia

Georgia Forestry Commission officials responded Saturday to more than 130 wildfires that burned 2,390 acres across the state, officials said.

The agency shared an ariel photo of Lumpkin County, where several fires burned in recent days, including a seven-acre blaze along Lumpkin Ben Higgins Road that was 0% contained as of Friday, according to its website.

Lumpkin Battalion Chief Daniel Morris said everything that was burning Saturday was either addressed or extinguished. The wildfires were 100% contained he said.