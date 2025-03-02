Dozens of wildfires burn 2,390 acres across Georgia

Georgia Forestry Commission officials responded Saturday to more than 130 wildfires that burned 2,390 acres across the state, officials said.
The agency shared an ariel photo of Lumpkin County, where several fires burned in recent days, including a seven-acre blaze along Lumpkin Ben Higgins Road that was 0% contained as of Friday, according to its website.
Lumpkin Battalion Chief Daniel Morris said everything that was burning Saturday was either addressed or extinguished. The wildfires were 100% contained he said.
“As far as I know, I don’t think any public was in danger,” he said Sunday.
Dry and windy conditions led to a Red Flag warning that went into effect for north and central Georgia from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the NWS said the winds have died down, but dry conditions were still apparent. A Fire Danger Statement remains in effect through 8 p.m.
“Conditions for today are slightly better than yesterday, but we still need you to please be extremely cautious with anything that may start fires outdoors,” the commission stated on Sunday.
Other wildfires were reported over the weekend in counties that include Walker, Early and Rabun, according to the agency’s website.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
2 Cobb house fires leave 1 dead, several residents and firefighters hurt
One person is dead and three residents are injured after a house fire in Marietta that also injured three firefighters in the early morning hours Friday.
Georgia teachers might get the same benefits as police officers
The state House of Representatives has voted to increase death benefits for teachers' families, matching those given to law enforcement officers.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake