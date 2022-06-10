Hundreds celebrate life of slain rapper Trouble during vigil at Edgewood park

Combined Shape Caption Bond denied for man accused in murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble Combined Shape Caption Bond denied for man accused in murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble

A judge denied bond for Jones on Tuesday morning and he remained in custody at the Rockdale County jail late Thursday, online booking records showed.

A sheriff’s spokesperson described the shooting as a “domestic situation.” Authorities have said the two men did not know one another, but investigators believe Orr was visiting Jones’ ex-girlfriend at the apartment complex along St. James Drive.

According to Jones’ arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2, the girlfriend told deputies she and Orr were asleep and she was awakened by her ex-lover attacking her. She said Jones and Orr began fighting and Jones pulled out a handgun, shot the rapper, then ran away, according to the warrant.

Explore Warrant reveals new details about fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble

Fans, family, and friends came out in full force to pay a final toast to the slain rapper Thursday night. They congregated near the Edgewood park’s pavilion and danced to many of his biggest songs.

Attendees posted several videos from Thursday’s vigil along with mournful messages eulogizing Orr.

“Give me chills,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “We Love You #Skoobbbb.”

Many showed up with red balloons that the crowd later released into the dusky Atlanta sky as Trouble’s 2015 hit Ready blared over loudspeakers in the park.

Orr first burst into hip hop in 2011 when he released his debut mixtape “December 17th.” The project included one of his most notable songs “Bussin,” which featured popular rappers Yo Gotti and Waka Flocka on the remix.

Atlanta hitmaker Mike Will Made It produced Orr’s first major studio album “Edgewood,” which was released in 2018. His most recent album, “Thug Luv,” was a follow-up to that project. It was released in 2020.