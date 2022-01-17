Human remains found in woods behind Kroger in Holly Springs

Human remains were found in a wooded area behind a grocery store in Cherokee County, the Holly Springs police department said Monday.
Officers were called around 3:45 p.m. to the Toonigh Village Shopping Center on Old Highway 5. The remains were located behind the Kroger store, according to police.
The GBI was asked to assist with the investigation.
“This is an open and ongoing investigation no further information is available at this time,” Holly Springs police said in a Facebook post.
About the Author
Editors' Picks