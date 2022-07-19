Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Gwinnett after leading deputies on pursuit

Nicholas Shaun Rohrer of Winder was wanted in Barrow County after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to police. After crossing the county line into Gwinnett, Rohrer caused a hit-and-run with severe injuries in the area of Ga. 316 and Drowning Creek Road, police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. Authorities did not release further details about the injuries or name any victims.

The 22-year-old continued driving down Drowning Creek Road onto Whitely Road, where his vehicle eventually became disabled due to the crash. Three people in the vehicle fled, Valle said, with two being located in the surrounding area.