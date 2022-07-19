Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Gwinnett after leading deputies on pursuit

A man who led authorities on a pursuit across two counties Monday was arrested after a hit-and-run in Gwinnett County, police said.
Nicholas Shaun Rohrer of Winder was wanted in Barrow County after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to police. After crossing the county line into Gwinnett, Rohrer caused a hit-and-run with severe injuries in the area of Ga. 316 and Drowning Creek Road, police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. Authorities did not release further details about the injuries or name any victims.
The 22-year-old continued driving down Drowning Creek Road onto Whitely Road, where his vehicle eventually became disabled due to the crash. Three people in the vehicle fled, Valle said, with two being located in the surrounding area.
Ga. 316 was shut down for more than three hours as officials searched for and apprehended Rohrer. After about a mile and a half trek, K-9 Sika, with the Gwinnett police K-9 unit, located Rohrer hiding in an old chicken coop, Valle said.
Rohrer is charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, willful obstruction of law enforcement, failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license. He remains in the Gwinnett jail after being granted bond on all but the hit-and-run charge.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for information on why the pursuit began and if Rohrer faces any other charges.
