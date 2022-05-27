High school student, 17, sought in Sandy Springs fatal shooting

Jamari “PeeWee” Marable is considered by police to be “armed and dangerous.” The North Springs High School student is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jazhae Marshall during a domestic incident at the Dunwoody Pointe apartments off Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Marable is wanted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.