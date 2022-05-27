ajc logo
X

High school student, 17, sought in Sandy Springs fatal shooting

Jamari “PeeWee” Marable is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Jazhae Marshall on Monday.

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Jamari “PeeWee” Marable is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Jazhae Marshall on Monday.

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A 17-year-old high school student was identified Friday as a suspect in a Sandy Springs shooting earlier this week, police said.

Jamari “PeeWee” Marable is considered by police to be “armed and dangerous.” The North Springs High School student is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jazhae Marshall during a domestic incident at the Dunwoody Pointe apartments off Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Marable is wanted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.

Explore2 men killed in separate domestic shootings at Sandy Springs apartment complexes

Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, police said they found Marshall dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Marable lived with the victim. A 12-year-old witnessed the shooting, McGinnis said, leading to the cruelty to children charge.

Marable is described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers1h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
2h ago
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
18m ago
Here are Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta
10h ago
Here are Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta
10h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
16h ago
The Latest
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
18m ago
Authorities investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Atlanta youth center
58m ago
Police arrest 14-year-old suspected of shooting 2 other teens in Athens
1h ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
22h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top