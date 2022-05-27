High school student, 17, sought in Sandy Springs fatal shooting

A 17-year-old high school student was identified Friday as a suspect in a Sandy Springs shooting earlier this week, police said.
Jamari “PeeWee” Marable is considered by police to be “armed and dangerous.” The North Springs High School student is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jazhae Marshall during a domestic incident at the Dunwoody Pointe apartments off Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.
Marable is wanted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.
Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, police said they found Marshall dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Marable lived with the victim. A 12-year-old witnessed the shooting, McGinnis said, leading to the cruelty to children charge.
Marable is described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
