2 men killed in separate domestic shootings at Sandy Springs apartment complexes

Two men were killed Monday in separate shootings in Sandy Springs believed to be the result of domestic violence.
The shootings, reported hours apart at two apartment complexes off Roswell Road, appear to be isolated incidents and were not random acts of violence, according to Sandy Springs police Sgt. Matthew McGinnis.
Just after midnight Monday, a 26-year-old was found dead inside the doorway of his apartment at the Pointe at Canyon Ridge apartments. The man, whose name was not released, had been shot at least once, police said.
Police were called to the complex to investigate an altercation, and they believe the man died as a result of a domestic-related incident.
Ten hours later, about 10:15 p.m., another shooting took officers to the Dunwoody Pointe apartments. They located a 21-year-old victim, whose name was not released, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
That shooting is also believed to be domestic in nature and was not related to the 26-year-old’s death, McGinnis said. Both cases are being investigated as homicides, the only such cases this year to be classified as domestic incidents, he said.
A male suspect is “known to detectives” in the Dunwoody Pointe case, but he had not been publicly identified or apprehended Tuesday, according to McGinnis. That man lived with the 21-year-old victim.
In both cases, detectives are working to analyze evidence and interview witnesses, the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about the Pointe at Canyon Ridge shooting is asked to contact Detective S. Voronkov at svoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562. Information about the Dunwoody Pointe shooting can be submitted to Detective B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.
About the Author