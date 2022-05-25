2 men killed in separate domestic shootings at Sandy Springs apartment complexes

That shooting is also believed to be domestic in nature and was not related to the 26-year-old’s death, McGinnis said. Both cases are being investigated as homicides, the only such cases this year to be classified as domestic incidents, he said.

A male suspect is “known to detectives” in the Dunwoody Pointe case, but he had not been publicly identified or apprehended Tuesday, according to McGinnis. That man lived with the 21-year-old victim.

In both cases, detectives are working to analyze evidence and interview witnesses, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the Pointe at Canyon Ridge shooting is asked to contact Detective S. Voronkov at svoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562. Information about the Dunwoody Pointe shooting can be submitted to Detective B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.