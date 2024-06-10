Henry police shoot at driver accused of ramming patrol car, GBI says

Waldrop then led the officers on a lengthy chase, according to the GBI. He was taken into custody after several metro Atlanta agencies helped to stop the truck during the pursuit.

The state agency said an officer was hurt during the incident, but did not share the extent of their injuries. It’s unclear if they were injured during the chase or when the patrol vehicle was struck.

Once the investigation is complete, the GBI will turn over its findings to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review. It marked the 28th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate this year and the second Saturday.

Earlier that day, Richmond County deputies shot a gunman near an Augusta restaurant after shots had been fired in the area, leaving two bystanders hurt, the GBI stated. The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, officials said.

