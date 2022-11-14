Henry County officials investigating after house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Henry County officials have opened an investigation into a house fire that left two people dead and one person injured in Stockbridge on Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to a single-story home on Mimosa Drive around 6:30 a.m., according to a county spokesman. At the scene, fire crews found flames showing from the back of the home.
As the crews got to work, they learned the home might still be occupied, the spokesman said. One of the occupants was found inside the garage and immediately rushed to the hospital for burn treatment.
After “an aggressive interior search,” the spokesman said, two more people were found dead. Officials have not said how they died, and their identities have not been shared as investigators work to notify their next of kin.
The Stockbridge fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze with assistance from the state and county fire marshals, the spokesman said. Investigators have not determined if the home had working smoke alarms.
