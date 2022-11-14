ajc logo
Henry County officials investigating after house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Henry County officials have opened an investigation into a house fire that left two people dead and one person injured in Stockbridge on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a single-story home on Mimosa Drive around 6:30 a.m., according to a county spokesman. At the scene, fire crews found flames showing from the back of the home.

As the crews got to work, they learned the home might still be occupied, the spokesman said. One of the occupants was found inside the garage and immediately rushed to the hospital for burn treatment.

After “an aggressive interior search,” the spokesman said, two more people were found dead. Officials have not said how they died, and their identities have not been shared as investigators work to notify their next of kin.

The Stockbridge fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze with assistance from the state and county fire marshals, the spokesman said. Investigators have not determined if the home had working smoke alarms.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

