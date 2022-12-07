Henry County man gets life after pleading guilty to molesting 2 girls ‘for years’

A Henry County man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges and confessing to repeatedly molesting two minor girls, officials said.
Carlos Albert Merazlizcano, 42, of Hampton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a long list of charges, including one count of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation and one count of statutory rape, Henry Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said.
Merazlizcano began inappropriately touching one girl when she was 10 years old and raped the other girl multiple times when she was between the ages of 14 and 17, Matteucci said. The self-employed contractor molested the girls at his home in Hampton and previously when he lived in Texas.
“This man tormented these children for years,” Henry District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement.
Merazlizcano was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, according to the district attorney’s office. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and was forbidden from having any contact with the victims.
