‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville

For Agee, she lost her sister for a second time. As teenagers, they were both placed in separate foster homes. Allen had been like a mother to Agee, and both weren’t complete without each other.

They were eventually reunited and settled into a home in Cherokee County with their foster parents, Alicia and Joey Price. Alicia Price said they lived at her home during their high school years and stayed in touch after they started their own families.

Credit: Tiffany Agee Credit: Tiffany Agee

Agee, who is pregnant with her fifth child, said getting the news about Allen’s death was like the breath being taken from her body. She said she is still processing the “nightmare.”

“Who do I call like when I have my son in June? What am I supposed to do? I feel lost,” Agee said. “That was my best friend, and it just hurts.”

Allen was a mother to three older children, ages 9, 7 and 3, and a nearly 4-month-old. The three older children are now staying with Allen’s ex-husband, while the youngest is staying with Snow’s aunt.

Amber Wilson, a childhood friend, said Allen was born to be a mom, and never left her children’s side. Since Allen’s death, Wilson said she spends most of her time outside — something they would always do together.

Credit: Amber Wilson Credit: Amber Wilson

Allen and Snow argued during their marriage, Agee said, but were always good at communicating. She said they spent their recent wedding anniversary at Top Golf and Build-A-Bear.

Allen posted pictures of that day on Facebook and was blunt about their relationship, saying she loved him while calling it “a year of survival.” Snow made his own Facebook post that night, expressing his love for Allen.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and probation violation, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

Allen’s family members are outraged at Snow, but they don’t want that anger directed at his family, Agee said. The tragedy has impacted both families, who will be together Saturday for a celebration of life. “(Allen) wouldn’t want us to be angry,” her sister said.

Agee expressed thanks to everyone who has reached out to her family, including friends, co-workers and some of those complete strangers Allen sent love to along the way. A GoFundMe page created to help her four children has raised more than $7,000.

“She was a supermom with a true pure heart of gold,” Agee added. “And the most selflessness person I will ever meet in my whole entire life.”