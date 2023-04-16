X

Cops: Man accused in stabbing death arrested after car crash on I-85

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A Gainesville man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend has been arrested after he was involved in a car crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to authorities on Sunday.

Gainesville police had responded to a welfare check Saturday at the Spring Valley Apartments near Ga. 60 in Gainesville. When officers arrived at the complex, they found Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, dead from apparent stab wounds. Police said the incident was domestic-related.

Soon after, authorities said they identified Christopher Dean Snow, 31, as the main suspect. Officers tracked him to Gwinnett County, where he was involved in the serious wreck. Police did not provide specifics on the crash or his injuries, and it’s unclear if he was driving.

Police say Snow will be charged with felony murder in the stabbing. He was hospitalized as of Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said several families were impacted by the stabbing, which he described as a “horrific event.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children,” Parrish added. “As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete.”

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

