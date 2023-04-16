Cops: Man accused in stabbing death arrested after car crash on I-85

Gainesville police had responded to a welfare check Saturday at the Spring Valley Apartments near Ga. 60 in Gainesville. When officers arrived at the complex, they found Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, dead from apparent stab wounds. Police said the incident was domestic-related.

Soon after, authorities said they identified Christopher Dean Snow, 31, as the main suspect. Officers tracked him to Gwinnett County, where he was involved in the serious wreck. Police did not provide specifics on the crash or his injuries, and it’s unclear if he was driving.