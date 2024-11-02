Breaking: Harris rally in Atlanta to disrupt Saturday traffic
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Harris rally in Atlanta to disrupt Saturday traffic

Road closures will be brief at Kamala Harris' motorcade makes its way to the Atlanta Civic Center.

TNS

TNS

Road closures will be brief at Kamala Harris' motorcade makes its way to the Atlanta Civic Center. (TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta for a Saturday rally that is expected to disrupt traffic this afternoon.

It will be her third visit to the state in two weeks. Senior Democrats say she could also return to Georgia on Monday for final get-out-the-vote appeals.

The rally will be held at the Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue. Doors open at 9 a.m., and attendees are told to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

ExploreLive updates: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to visit Georgia this weekend before Election Day

Harris will be joined by musicians Monica and Victoria Monét, and film director Spike Lee. Pastor Troy, 2 Chainz, and Big Tigger will also make appearances.

Several interstates and roads are expected to shut down as Harris makes her way to the rally, including I-85 and I-75 North from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Closures will continue all the way to the civic center while her motorcade travels.

Closures will be brief but will occur twice: once when Harris arrives in Atlanta and again when she returns to the airport after the rally.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Macon on Sunday for what’s expected to be his final stop in the battleground state before the election.

Related
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Flipped or fluke? Georgia readies for monumental 2024 vote
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

One undecided Ga. voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
Placeholder Image

TNS

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to visit Georgia this weekend before Election Day: Live...

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Bill Clinton is headed back to Georgia for a final weekend voter drive
Placeholder Image

Hyosub Shin / AJC

Here’s where Trump, Harris and their campaigns are in Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together1h ago
1 shot at West End MARTA station in Atlanta
Clayton County officer arrested, accused of giving warrant details to suspect
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say