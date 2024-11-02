Harris rally in Atlanta to disrupt Saturday traffic

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta for a Saturday rally that is expected to disrupt traffic this afternoon.
It will be her third visit to the state in two weeks. Senior Democrats say she could also return to Georgia on Monday for final get-out-the-vote appeals.
The rally will be held at the Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue. Doors open at 9 a.m., and attendees are told to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
Harris will be joined by musicians Monica and Victoria Monét, and film director Spike Lee. Pastor Troy, 2 Chainz, and Big Tigger will also make appearances.
Several interstates and roads are expected to shut down as Harris makes her way to the rally, including I-85 and I-75 North from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Closures will continue all the way to the civic center while her motorcade travels.
Closures will be brief but will occur twice: once when Harris arrives in Atlanta and again when she returns to the airport after the rally.
Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Macon on Sunday for what’s expected to be his final stop in the battleground state before the election.
