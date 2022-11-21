Hall County teen arrested, accused of supplying fentanyl that killed coworker

Hall County sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old Friday, several months after investigators say he provided fentanyl to his coworker that caused her to die of an overdose.
Brandon Jared Soto was booked into the county jail and faces an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the incident, the Hall sheriff’s office said Monday. He remains there without bond, jail records show.
The victim, 17-year-old Halaya Graciela Herrera, died July 13, according to the sheriff’s office.
Soto, who was 17 at the time, is accused of taking fentanyl with Herrera while they were working together at a fast-food restaurant in Oakwood on July 12, the sheriff’s office said. Herrera felt sick after taking the powerful opioid, and Soto drove her to her nearby home, according to the sheriff’s office. Herrera’s mother called 911 as the teen’s condition worsened.
Herrera died at the hospital in the early morning hours of the following day, the sheriff’s office said.
Herrera’s obituary said she was “one of a kind and she had the purest heart.” A student at Lanier Career Academy, she died just weeks before her 18th birthday, the sheriff’s office said. She is survived by her parents, two brothers and several grandparents.
