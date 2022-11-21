BreakingNews
BREAKING: Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
ajc logo
X

Hall County teen arrested, accused of supplying fentanyl that killed coworker

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Hall County sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old Friday, several months after investigators say he provided fentanyl to his coworker that caused her to die of an overdose.

Brandon Jared Soto was booked into the county jail and faces an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the incident, the Hall sheriff’s office said Monday. He remains there without bond, jail records show.

The victim, 17-year-old Halaya Graciela Herrera, died July 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Soto, who was 17 at the time, is accused of taking fentanyl with Herrera while they were working together at a fast-food restaurant in Oakwood on July 12, the sheriff’s office said. Herrera felt sick after taking the powerful opioid, and Soto drove her to her nearby home, according to the sheriff’s office. Herrera’s mother called 911 as the teen’s condition worsened.

Herrera died at the hospital in the early morning hours of the following day, the sheriff’s office said.

Herrera’s obituary said she was “one of a kind and she had the purest heart.” A student at Lanier Career Academy, she died just weeks before her 18th birthday, the sheriff’s office said. She is survived by her parents, two brothers and several grandparents.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case14m ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
14m ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl
3h ago

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
1h ago

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

BREAKING: Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks’ widow
2h ago
The Latest

BREAKING: Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
14m ago
UPDATE: Clayton County officer fatally shoots driver of suspected stolen car
42m ago
South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
1h ago
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
2h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top