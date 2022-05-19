Hall County man guilty of molesting 10-year-old gets 30-year prison sentence

Korentheus Bailey, 32, of Flowery Branch, was found guilty of eight counts related to the abuse, which took place between October 2020 and February 2021, according to Lee Darragh, District Attorney for Georgia’s Northeastern Judicial Circuit.

Bailey was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted rape and six counts of child molestation. The girl and Bailey knew each other, Darragh said, and evidence in the case included Bailey’s DNA, which was found on the child.