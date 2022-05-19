ajc logo
Hall County man guilty of molesting 10-year-old gets 30-year prison sentence

Korentheus Bailey, 32, of Flowery Branch, was convicted on multiple counts related to molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Korentheus Bailey, 32, of Flowery Branch, was convicted on multiple counts related to molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A Hall County man who was convicted on multiple counts related to sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, officials said.

Korentheus Bailey, 32, of Flowery Branch, was found guilty of eight counts related to the abuse, which took place between October 2020 and February 2021, according to Lee Darragh, District Attorney for Georgia’s Northeastern Judicial Circuit.

Bailey was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted rape and six counts of child molestation. The girl and Bailey knew each other, Darragh said, and evidence in the case included Bailey’s DNA, which was found on the child.

According to Darragh, Bailey received a life sentence that includes 30 years in prison and the remainder of his days on probation.

“The molestation of young children is among the most pernicious and evil type of crime,” Darragh said in a statement. “Hall County juries and the Superior Court judges have been particularly responsive in holding the perpetrators of these crimes accountable, which is much appreciated by our office.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

