Hall County man gets life sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl

A Hall County man was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a girl for a period of several years and given a life sentence plus 20 years.
David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted after a three-day trial on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and four counts of non-aggravated child molestation, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said.
According to Darragh, Hewitt abused the victim from the time she was “7 or 8 years old” until she reported his crimes to authorities at age 11. Hewitt knew the girl prior to the abuse, the Hall sheriff’s office confirmed.
Deputies opened an investigation into Hewitt after responding to a domestic dispute between him and another adult in July 2020, the sheriff’s office said. When they made contact with the adult and the adult’s 11-year-old daughter, the girl told sheriff’s deputies about the abuse.
More than a month later, the sheriff’s office charged Hewitt and took him into custody. He was accused of forcing the girl into oral sex and doing “immoral and indecent acts in front of her” at her home, the sheriff’s office said.
Hewitt, who has been in the Hall County Jail since his arrest in September 2020, is also facing multiple charges related to an incident of alleged gang violence during his incarceration. According to online jail and court records, he is charged alongside two other co-defendants with one count each of participating in a criminal street gang and aggravated battery.
Hewitt has admitted to being a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, the sheriff’s office said.
Darragh said his office filed a recidivist notice in Hewitt’s molestation case, an effort to bind the court to a harsher minimum sentence due to his repeat offender status.
