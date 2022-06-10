BreakingNews
U.S. to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
ajc logo
X

Hall County man gets life sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl

David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, among other charges, by a Hall County jury.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, among other charges, by a Hall County jury.

Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
Defendant also charged in gang-related assault while in jail

A Hall County man was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a girl for a period of several years and given a life sentence plus 20 years.

David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted after a three-day trial on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and four counts of non-aggravated child molestation, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said.

According to Darragh, Hewitt abused the victim from the time she was “7 or 8 years old” until she reported his crimes to authorities at age 11. Hewitt knew the girl prior to the abuse, the Hall sheriff’s office confirmed.

Deputies opened an investigation into Hewitt after responding to a domestic dispute between him and another adult in July 2020, the sheriff’s office said. When they made contact with the adult and the adult’s 11-year-old daughter, the girl told sheriff’s deputies about the abuse.

More than a month later, the sheriff’s office charged Hewitt and took him into custody. He was accused of forcing the girl into oral sex and doing “immoral and indecent acts in front of her” at her home, the sheriff’s office said.

Hewitt, who has been in the Hall County Jail since his arrest in September 2020, is also facing multiple charges related to an incident of alleged gang violence during his incarceration. According to online jail and court records, he is charged alongside two other co-defendants with one count each of participating in a criminal street gang and aggravated battery.

Hewitt has admitted to being a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, the sheriff’s office said.

Darragh said his office filed a recidivist notice in Hewitt’s molestation case, an effort to bind the court to a harsher minimum sentence due to his repeat offender status.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations
1h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
20h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
20h ago
Eminent domain use by Avondale Estates may kill affordable housing project
5h ago
The Latest
Hundreds celebrate life of slain rapper Trouble during vigil at Edgewood park
1h ago
Hot car deaths among children decreased during pandemic
4h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
6h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top