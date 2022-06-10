Hall County man gets life sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl

David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted after a three-day trial on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and four counts of non-aggravated child molestation, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said.

According to Darragh, Hewitt abused the victim from the time she was “7 or 8 years old” until she reported his crimes to authorities at age 11. Hewitt knew the girl prior to the abuse, the Hall sheriff’s office confirmed.