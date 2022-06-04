ajc logo
X

Gwinnett police shoot at kidnapping suspect after he flees, rams into cop cars

A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting in Lawrenceville late Friday night.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Gwinnett County police officer was involved in a shooting in Lawrenceville late Friday night.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

No officers were injured and one person was taken into custody following a shooting involving Gwinnett County police late Friday night.

Detectives from Gwinnett County’s criminal division are investigating the shooting, which involved an officer firing gunshots at a fleeing kidnapping suspect, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

According to the release, police responded to calls about an abduction near the busy intersection of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway. A man concerned that his girlfriend may be in danger reported that she went to run an errand and he got an “alarming phone call” from the woman before she returned home.

Police said audio from the call suggested the victim was in immediate danger. The boyfriend began tracking her cellphone to help officers in the area find her.

Police spotted her in a vehicle traveling westbound on Duluth Highway near Purcell Road. The suspect initially stopped when police pulled his vehicle over and officers saw the victim get out of the passenger’s side unharmed. The suspect then fled the traffic stop, running into a patrol car as he sped away, police said.

The suspect rammed into two more patrol cars during the ensuing chase, and an officer fired multiple rounds at his vehicle, according to a department news release.

The driver managed to escape on foot with minor injuries for a brief period. But police K-9s tracked the suspect, who was then taken into custody without incident. Police said charges are forthcoming against the suspect, whose name was not released in Saturday’s news release.

Officials said the female victim sustained minor injuries, including a dog bite from a police K-9. No other details were provided on her injuries.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Okefenokee mine project dealt major blow by Army Corps of Engineers12h ago
Braves’ scouting success showing up on field
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
14h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
14h ago
Max Fried spins a gem as Braves win three in a row for first time
10h ago
The Latest
Police: Manager at East Atlanta McDonald’s shot by co-worker
13h ago
Person of interest being sought in East Point homicide
13h ago
Cobb parents accused of leaving children in hot car while shopping for groceries
15h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top