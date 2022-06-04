Gwinnett police shoot at kidnapping suspect after he flees, rams into cop cars

Detectives from Gwinnett County’s criminal division are investigating the shooting, which involved an officer firing gunshots at a fleeing kidnapping suspect, police said in a news release Saturday morning.

According to the release, police responded to calls about an abduction near the busy intersection of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway. A man concerned that his girlfriend may be in danger reported that she went to run an errand and he got an “alarming phone call” from the woman before she returned home.