Gwinnett police shoot at kidnapping suspect after he flees, rams into cop cars

No officers were injured and one person was taken into custody following a shooting involving Gwinnett County police late Friday night.
Detectives from Gwinnett County’s criminal division are investigating the shooting, which involved an officer firing gunshots at a fleeing kidnapping suspect, police said in a news release Saturday morning.
According to the release, police responded to calls about an abduction near the busy intersection of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway. A man concerned that his girlfriend may be in danger reported that she went to run an errand and he got an “alarming phone call” from the woman before she returned home.
Police said audio from the call suggested the victim was in immediate danger. The boyfriend began tracking her cellphone to help officers in the area find her.
Police spotted her in a vehicle traveling westbound on Duluth Highway near Purcell Road. The suspect initially stopped when police pulled his vehicle over and officers saw the victim get out of the passenger’s side unharmed. The suspect then fled the traffic stop, running into a patrol car as he sped away, police said.
The suspect rammed into two more patrol cars during the ensuing chase, and an officer fired multiple rounds at his vehicle, according to a department news release.
The driver managed to escape on foot with minor injuries for a brief period. But police K-9s tracked the suspect, who was then taken into custody without incident. Police said charges are forthcoming against the suspect, whose name was not released in Saturday’s news release.
Officials said the female victim sustained minor injuries, including a dog bite from a police K-9. No other details were provided on her injuries.
