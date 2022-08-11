ajc logo
Gwinnett police seeking tips in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death

A pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive in Norcross on Aug. 2.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
1 hour ago

Nine days after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Gwinnett County, police are asking for help solving the case.

Authorities said Thursday they still don’t have an accurate description of the vehicle that hit the victim Aug. 2 in Norcross or the driver who fled the scene.

Officers were called to the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive about 10:30 p.m. and found the person dead, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said in a news release. The victim’s name has not been released to the public.

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area at the time or might have knowledge of the incident to come forward.

“Pedestrians should exercise caution, particularly at night in areas that are poorly lit, to cross in crosswalks and obey pedestrian signals,” Richter said in the release. “It is illegal to cross anywhere other than marked crosswalks, as well as extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Hooper at 678-442-5624 or the tip line at 678-442-5653. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

