Gwinnett police seeking tips in pedestrian’s hit-and-run death

Authorities said Thursday they still don’t have an accurate description of the vehicle that hit the victim Aug. 2 in Norcross or the driver who fled the scene.

Officers were called to the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive about 10:30 p.m. and found the person dead, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said in a news release. The victim’s name has not been released to the public.