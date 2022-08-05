Hunt on for hit-and-run driver after Lawrenceville bicyclist hospitalized

BreakingNews
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Lawrenceville police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist during an early morning crash last week and fled the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. July 28 near the Lawrenceville Police Department at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Jackson Street, police said in a news release.

Officers found the bicyclist unconscious with severe injuries. The rider, who police did not identify publicly, was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Witnesses said the vehicle was dark colored; investigators believe it may be a charcoal gray Jeep. The vehicle fled north in the direction of East Crogan Street after the crash, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle should have damage to its front end, hood and possibly the windshield, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Dale Haney with the Lawrenceville Police Department’s accident investigation unit at 770-670-5061 or via email at dhaney@lawrencevillepd.com.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

