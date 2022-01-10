Gwinnett police seek suspect who shot pellet gun at cars, injuring 1

Gwinnett County police are investigating an incident along Kilgore Road in which someone shooting a pellet gun damaged multiple cars and injured one man driving with his windows down.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot Jan. 2 near the intersection of Kilgore and Cross roads in Buford, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. At the scene, police spoke with a 30-year-old man who was bleeding after he had been hit in the neck with a pellet round. He told police he was driving with his windows down and was shot through his passenger-side window.
Officers responded to several other calls about property damage in the same area that day, Valle said. In each case, the callers’ cars were damaged in a way that was “consistent with those hit by pellet rounds.” Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
