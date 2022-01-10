Gwinnett police seek suspect who shot pellet gun at cars, injuring 1

Officers responded to several other calls about property damage in the same area that day, Valle said. In each case, the callers’ cars were damaged in a way that was “consistent with those hit by pellet rounds.” Police are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.