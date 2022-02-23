Gwinnett police seek help in identifying suspect in taxi carjacking

Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in searching for a man they say robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint late last month.
Police said the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi Jan. 25 around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release. The suspect told the victim to drive him to a location in unincorporated Norcross, the release states. Then, the suspect pulled a gun on the driver and demanded his money and the taxi.
The victim described the suspect as a man wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
