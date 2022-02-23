Hamburger icon
Gwinnett police seek help in identifying suspect in taxi carjacking

Gwinnett County police said the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi Jan. 25.

Gwinnett County police said the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi Jan. 25.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in searching for a man they say robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint late last month.

Police said the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi Jan. 25 around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release. The suspect told the victim to drive him to a location in unincorporated Norcross, the release states. Then, the suspect pulled a gun on the driver and demanded his money and the taxi.

The victim described the suspect as a man wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

