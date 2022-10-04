Gwinnett police seek armed suspect who stole more than $22K from pawn shop

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $22,000 worth of jewelry, cash and guns from a Lilburn pawn shop Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Cash America store at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway for a robbery in progress at 2:15 p.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. A man entered the building, pulled a gun on its two employees and told them he was robbing the store, Valle said.
The suspect used zip-ties to immobilize the employees and forced them to lie face-down on the floor at the back of the shop, according to Valle. Before police could respond, the man was able to steal about $21,000 worth of jewelry, $1,500 in cash and 10 handguns.
Officials said the man was wearing black jeans, a black shirt, black boots and a blue hat. He also wore sunglasses, a blue surgical mask and gloves. Security cameras captured the suspect leaving the store in a black Toyota Camry, Valle said.
Investigators released photos of the man and his car, and are asking for help from the public as they work to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5700 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or to submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.
