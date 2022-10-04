Gwinnett police seek armed suspect who stole more than $22K from pawn shop

Officers were called to the Cash America store at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway for a robbery in progress at 2:15 p.m., Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release. A man entered the building, pulled a gun on its two employees and told them he was robbing the store, Valle said.

The suspect used zip-ties to immobilize the employees and forced them to lie face-down on the floor at the back of the shop, according to Valle. Before police could respond, the man was able to steal about $21,000 worth of jewelry, $1,500 in cash and 10 handguns.