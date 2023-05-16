Gwinnett police looking for vehicle, suspect in attempted robbery at church

The photos reveal that the vehicle the suspect fled in was a silver Jeep Liberty with distinctive decals on the back that read “Cars $500 Down” with the website “www.GreatCityCars.com” and the phone number “(614) 522-6500.” A second photo appears to show the man who drove the vehicle after the robbery.

The suspect was described as between 19 and 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, police added.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

