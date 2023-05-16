X

Gwinnett police looking for vehicle, suspect in attempted robbery at church

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos of a vehicle and an alleged getaway driver involved in a Gwinnett County attempted robbery were released Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred May 9 in the parking lot of McKendree United Methodist Church on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. A week later, Gwinnett police are still trying to identify those involved.

The victim told police she was inside the church when she noticed someone in her vehicle. She confronted the suspect, who police said fled the scene but left his cellphone inside the car.

Officials said the suspect returned a short time later and demanded his phone back as the woman waited for police to arrive. He pulled out a gun and pointed it at her before breaking out a window and retrieving his phone, according to police.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle driven by another man, officials said. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying both men.

The photos reveal that the vehicle the suspect fled in was a silver Jeep Liberty with distinctive decals on the back that read “Cars $500 Down” with the website “www.GreatCityCars.com” and the phone number “(614) 522-6500.” A second photo appears to show the man who drove the vehicle after the robbery.

The suspect was described as between 19 and 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

