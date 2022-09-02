BreakingNews
Stabbing, shooting reported at Mall of Georgia Macy's
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake

July 21, 2022 Atlanta: Gwinnett County police are investigating after two teenagers were found dead early Thursday, July 21, 2022 in a lakefront neighborhood south of Snellville. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

July 21, 2022 Atlanta: Gwinnett County police are investigating after two teenagers were found dead early Thursday, July 21, 2022 in a lakefront neighborhood south of Snellville. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the deaths of two teenage boys, Gwinnett County police said Friday.

Le’Quan Dempsey of Avondale Estates has been charged with two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

ExploreTeen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake

Dempsey is accused of killing two friends on July 21 shortly after 12:30 a.m. along Lake Drive in the neighborhood bordering Norris Lake, police said. The two killed were identified as 17-year-old John Pendrack of Snellville and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds of Conyers. Reynolds’ mother told Channel 2 Action News they were friends.

No information about a possible motive was released.

