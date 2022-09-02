Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake

Le’Quan Dempsey of Avondale Estates has been charged with two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.

Dempsey is accused of killing two friends on July 21 shortly after 12:30 a.m. along Lake Drive in the neighborhood bordering Norris Lake, police said. The two killed were identified as 17-year-old John Pendrack of Snellville and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds of Conyers. Reynolds’ mother told Channel 2 Action News they were friends.