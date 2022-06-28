Gwinnett parents accused of keeping 3 children in unsanitary conditions

Two Gwinnett County parents have been arrested after investigators found their three children living in unsanitary conditions, police announced Tuesday.
Omi Smith, 24, and 27-year-old Dorien Green each face three counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Gwinnett police were called to their Lawrenceville-area home in the 8200 block of Holland Place on Monday after someone complained about children living in filthy conditions, according to a news release. When officers got there, they saw that the home’s floors, walls and furniture were covered with trash and old food, urine and feces.
Special victim’s unit investigators were called to execute a search warrant of the house, and the Department of Family and Children’s Services responded to remove the children, ages 8, 4 and 3.
Smith and Green were arrested at the scene and taken to the Gwinnett jail, where they remained Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records.
Police did not say if they know how long the children are believed to have been living in the alleged conditions. No other details about the case have been released.
Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected should call 911 or the Division of Family and Children’s Services at 1-855-GACHILD (1-855-422-4453), by fax at 229-317-9663 by email at cpsintake@dhs.ga.gov or online by visiting https://cps.dhs.ga.gov/Main/Default.aspx.
