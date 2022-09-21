Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest

Combined Shape Caption Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis, center, and his wife Ashley talks with 911 dispatcher Brandy Britton as Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. Also shown are the Loomis’ two children, Mary and Jack (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis, center, and his wife Ashley talks with 911 dispatcher Brandy Britton as Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. Also shown are the Loomis’ two children, Mary and Jack (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“With her help, it was definitely a team effort,” Ashley Loomis said. She kept me calm and kept me going until EMS got there.”

Personnel from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Engines 27 and 24 were able to stabilize Doug Loomis before taking him to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

He remained unconscious and unresponsive until the following day. It took another day for him to be able to walk. He went home May 7.

Combined Shape Caption Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis, left, and his wife Ashley, center, talks with Dr. Salil Patel as Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis, left, and his wife Ashley, center, talks with Dr. Salil Patel as Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

His cardiologist, Dr. Salil Patel, credited first responders, dispatchers and Loomis’ family with saving his life.

“Every day cardiac arrests happen, and the survival rates are, unfortunately, very low,” Patel said.

There are around 350,000 cardiac arrests cases every year in the U.S., with about 70% happening in homes. Survival rates for cardiac arrests that occur outside of a hospital is less than 12 percent, with CPR being able to double or triple the chances of survival, according to the American Heart Association.

“Doug is so lucky that everything worked out with CPR his wife was able to provide, EMS being able to respond quickly and defibrillate him in the field into our hospital,” Patel said. “Everything happening quickly was the key to him surviving and returning back to (normal).”

Loomis returned to light duty on June 21 and full duty on August 1. Loomis hopes sharing his story will encourage people to get CPR trained and certified.

“CPR is important. You may not need to be trained in CPR but as long as you do something to keep the blood flowing, compress on their chest, you are going to give your loved one, your friend or even a person you may not know, you’ll give them a chance of recovery,” he said.

The American Red Cross offers CPR classes and other first aid training throughout Metro Atlanta. See redcross.org for details.