Gwinnett mother accused of murder in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

The child was found dead when Gwinnett County police responded Christmas Day to an apartment complex off Dawson Boulevard and Seasons Parkway in Norcross.
The child was found dead when Gwinnett County police responded Christmas Day to an apartment complex off Dawson Boulevard and Seasons Parkway in Norcross.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County mother is facing murder and cruelty to children charges after her 1-year-old son was found dead on Christmas Day.

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, told police her son was run over by a truck while playing outside on Christmas Eve, but she did not seek help until the following day. The child, whose name was not released, was dead when officers met with the woman at an apartment off Dawson Boulevard and Seasons Parkway in Norcross.

“Initially, she stated the child appeared to be fine after the incident but died later during the night,” Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. J.R. Richter said in a news release. “An autopsy was performed on the child, and the injuries appear to be inconsistent with the story provided by Imafiabor.”

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, of Norcross, was arrested on charges of murder and child cruelty, both in the second degree, in the Christmas Day death of her 1-year-old son.

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, of Norcross, was arrested on charges of murder and child cruelty, both in the second degree, in the Christmas Day death of her 1-year-old son.
Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, of Norcross, was arrested on charges of murder and child cruelty, both in the second degree, in the Christmas Day death of her 1-year-old son.

The cause of the boy’s death was not released. His mother was arrested on second-degree charges and is not accused of malice intent, according to police.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

