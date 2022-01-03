Gwinnett mother accused of murder in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

A Gwinnett County mother is facing murder and cruelty to children charges after her 1-year-old son was found dead on Christmas Day.
Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, told police her son was run over by a truck while playing outside on Christmas Eve, but she did not seek help until the following day. The child, whose name was not released, was dead when officers met with the woman at an apartment off Dawson Boulevard and Seasons Parkway in Norcross.
“Initially, she stated the child appeared to be fine after the incident but died later during the night,” Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. J.R. Richter said in a news release. “An autopsy was performed on the child, and the injuries appear to be inconsistent with the story provided by Imafiabor.”
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
The cause of the boy’s death was not released. His mother was arrested on second-degree charges and is not accused of malice intent, according to police.
The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
