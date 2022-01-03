Gwinnett mother accused of murder in Christmas Day death of 1-year-old

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, told police her son was run over by a truck while playing outside on Christmas Eve, but she did not seek help until the following day. The child, whose name was not released, was dead when officers met with the woman at an apartment off Dawson Boulevard and Seasons Parkway in Norcross.

“Initially, she stated the child appeared to be fine after the incident but died later during the night,” Gwinnett police spokesperson Sgt. J.R. Richter said in a news release. “An autopsy was performed on the child, and the injuries appear to be inconsistent with the story provided by Imafiabor.”