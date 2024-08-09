Georgia mechanic indicted on charges of stealing from people in recovery

“Shortly after starting the venture, Hayes could not pay his helpers, could not pay rent, and could not deliver on his promises, and started using the funds given to him to pay off other loans received,” the indictment says.

It alleges Hayes stole over $70,000 and lists a total of 22 purported victims.

“Mr. Hayes has been indicted utilizing the RICO statute in order to help as many victims as possible — both within and without of Gwinnett,” said Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney John Melvin.

In November, when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an article on Hayes, the city of Suwanee Police Department was investigating seven cases involving Hayes and the organization he was operating under called Wheels-N-Recovery. While Wheels-N-Recovery presented itself as a nonprofit, the AJC was unable to find associated federal tax 990 forms required of tax-exempt organizations, something the indictment highlights as well.

Hayes was arrested a week after the AJC’s story published.

An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled. Melvin said it could be several months before the case goes to trial.

Hayes is currently incarcerated at Gwinnett County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

For victims of the scheme — many of whom are in recovery where the focus is on growth and forgiveness — the indictment brings a wish for reform, according to Rebekah Wilson, who lost $4,000 to Hayes last summer.

“I hope,” she said, “he takes this as a learning opportunity so he can make better decisions in the future.”