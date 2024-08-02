Crime & Public Safety

Gwinnett man gets life for killing girlfriend while her grandchild slept

Alysia Darice Scott, 45, was killed Oct. 18 in the home she shared with her boyfriend.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Alysia Darice Scott, 45, was killed Oct. 18 in the home she shared with her boyfriend.
Kevin Lamar Matchen killed his girlfriend while her grandchild was asleep in their home, according to Gwinnett County investigators. Then, he tried to come up with an alibi in the October death of 45-year-old Alysia Darice Scott.

But the evidence told a different story, a jury determined.

They deliberated for just 35 minutes before finding Matchen, 51, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Gwinnett district attorney said Friday.

Matchen was then sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years, the DA’s office said.

“We send our condolences to Ms. Scott’s family,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “It is terrible to see domestic violence on any level, and tragically when it ends in death. We will hold this defendant accountable for his actions so that Ms. Scott, her family and her loved ones can have justice.”

Scott’s neighbor found her dead on her sofa Oct. 18 and called police. Investigators determined she had been shot in the head.

Matchen, Scott’s longtime boyfriend and partner in their landscaping company, told investigators that the two had returned to their home from dinner the previous night. He claimed they had a “good night” without arguing. But neighbors told investigators the two had been arguing, and text messages from Matchen’s phone also showed quarrelling, prosecutors said.

Matchen also claimed he had gone to retrieve some tools and meet with a friend at a DeKalb County hotel, according to prosecutors. He said he returned home at 4 a.m. and found the garage doors open and Scott slumped over.

Kevin Lamar Matchen was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 15 years.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

But homicide detectives found doorbell camera footage showing Matchen banging on the door at 10:30 p.m. and trying to conceal his identity with a flashlight. Investigators found that the doorbell camera had been removed.

Evidence also showed that Scott’s phone had been with Matchen after 11 p.m., during the time he said he was picking up tools. Traffic cameras also captured him in his truck, the DA’s office said.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Matchen previously served prison time from November 1996 until June 1998 for burglary and theft.

