Gwinnett man gets life for killing girlfriend while her grandchild slept

Matchen was then sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years, the DA’s office said.

“We send our condolences to Ms. Scott’s family,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. “It is terrible to see domestic violence on any level, and tragically when it ends in death. We will hold this defendant accountable for his actions so that Ms. Scott, her family and her loved ones can have justice.”

Scott’s neighbor found her dead on her sofa Oct. 18 and called police. Investigators determined she had been shot in the head.

Matchen, Scott’s longtime boyfriend and partner in their landscaping company, told investigators that the two had returned to their home from dinner the previous night. He claimed they had a “good night” without arguing. But neighbors told investigators the two had been arguing, and text messages from Matchen’s phone also showed quarrelling, prosecutors said.

Matchen also claimed he had gone to retrieve some tools and meet with a friend at a DeKalb County hotel, according to prosecutors. He said he returned home at 4 a.m. and found the garage doors open and Scott slumped over.

But homicide detectives found doorbell camera footage showing Matchen banging on the door at 10:30 p.m. and trying to conceal his identity with a flashlight. Investigators found that the doorbell camera had been removed.

Evidence also showed that Scott’s phone had been with Matchen after 11 p.m., during the time he said he was picking up tools. Traffic cameras also captured him in his truck, the DA’s office said.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Matchen previously served prison time from November 1996 until June 1998 for burglary and theft.