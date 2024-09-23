Gwinnett man found guilty of shooting, killing woman in her sleep

Walker was struck in the head and died in her bed, prosecutors noted.

Simmons used a “switch” in the shooting, or a small device that can turn a semi-automatic Glock handgun into fully automatic. When engaged, the inch-long device overrides the trigger mechanism to function as a machine gun, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

“She did not deserve to be murdered this way,” DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said of the victim. “The fact that he had a switch ... makes this crime especially egregious. Our hearts pour out for Ms. Walker’s grandson and for her family and loved ones.”

Walker’s grandson told police that he had a prior altercation with Simmons, who had pointed a gun at him. That weapon was equipped with a switch.

Investigators eventually found a Glock 29 with a switch attachment hidden in the cook-top drip pan of the stove where Simmons had been staying before he was evicted.

Over the course of the investigation, Simmons changed his story several times and denied knowing the teen, the DA’s office said.

In addition to the murder charges, Simmons was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces up to life in prison.