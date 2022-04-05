ajc logo
X

Man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett extended-stay hotel

Investigators collected evidence and spoke with witnesses Feb. 22 at the Intown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway after a woman was found shot dead inside a hotel room.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Investigators collected evidence and spoke with witnesses Feb. 22 at the Intown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway after a woman was found shot dead inside a hotel room.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Lithonia man has been charged in the February shooting death of a 64-year-old woman as she slept in a Gwinnett County extended-stay hotel, police announced Tuesday.

Officers found Christine Walker dead inside her room at the InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway on Feb. 22. Multiple rounds were fired into her room, and she was hit and killed by at least one of the bullets.

Police obtained warrants last month for Tyree Simmons, 24, who was already in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center on an unrelated charge, police said.

In connection with Walker’s death, Simmons is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they do not believe Walker was the intended target of the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Human remains found at Holly Springs shopping plaza ID’d as Cobb man
59m ago
Man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Hall County
3h ago
Police identify ‘Riverdale John Doe’ hit-and-run victim as 15-year-old
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top