Man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett extended-stay hotel

A Lithonia man has been charged in the February shooting death of a 64-year-old woman as she slept in a Gwinnett County extended-stay hotel, police announced Tuesday.
Officers found Christine Walker dead inside her room at the InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway on Feb. 22. Multiple rounds were fired into her room, and she was hit and killed by at least one of the bullets.
Police obtained warrants last month for Tyree Simmons, 24, who was already in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center on an unrelated charge, police said.
In connection with Walker’s death, Simmons is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said they do not believe Walker was the intended target of the shooting.
