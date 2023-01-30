BreakingNews
Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Four men involved in the shooting death of an employee at Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta entered guilty pleas Monday.

Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott and Ira Williams all pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the death of Chelsea Beller, 29.

On Nov. 19, 2017, three masked men came in while employees were closing the restaurant.

Beller, the restaurant manager, opened the safe for the suspects before she was shot in the shoulder inside the restaurant’s office. She died from her injuries.

Beller was described as a free-spirited, spunky woman with a kind heart. She was nicknamed “Rainbow Brite” for her ever-changing hair color, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Ott was arrested on December 2017 after investigators were able to match blood found near the crime scene to his DNA. Bailey, who was already in jail, was charged in January 2018 with murder and armed robbery. Jones was arrested at the Atlanta airport in February 2018 upon returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

Explore4 suspects indicted for murder in Barcelona Wine Bar shooting

Williams was arrested in February 2018 at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain.

The four were indicted in March 2018 on 34 charges including murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary in the second degree, participation in criminal street gang activity and smash-and-grab burglary.

Terms of the guilty pleas weren’t immediately available.

