Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar

Ott was arrested on December 2017 after investigators were able to match blood found near the crime scene to his DNA. Bailey, who was already in jail, was charged in January 2018 with murder and armed robbery. Jones was arrested at the Atlanta airport in February 2018 upon returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

Williams was arrested in February 2018 at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain.

The four were indicted in March 2018 on 34 charges including murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary in the second degree, participation in criminal street gang activity and smash-and-grab burglary.

Terms of the guilty pleas weren’t immediately available.