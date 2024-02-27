GSU student body president ‘outraged’ over shootings, won’t run for re-election

“I am outraged that students here at Georgia State University must endure these traumatic events on a recurring basis,” Sheppard wrote. “On the issue of safety, our generation has been conditioned to expect trauma and accept complicity. We have lost faith in our ability to create change and have forgotten the power we hold in our voice. It is time we remember that we are the change we wish to see in this chaotic world, regardless what others might think.”

While Shakir-Fulford was not a GSU student, a shooting in December 2022 killed 24-year-old student Joshua Igbinijesu. That incident happened at the RaceTrac, which abruptly shut down Monday after the latest shooting due to public safety and financial issues, the company announced.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent senseless acts of violence at and near this store,” RaceTrac CEO Natalie Morhous wrote. “As an Atlanta-based business, we did not reach this decision lightly.”

Sheppard was the first freshman elected as GSU student body president, the same role he held at Newton High School in Covington. Now a sophomore, he has often worked with the administration and spoke out about the need for help from city officials because “the university can only do so much,” he said after a fatal shooting near campus in December.

“We need more help from the city because throwing more police officers at the issue isn’t working,” he said.

In October, four people were shot in the area, including two students who were injured and a 19-year-old woman, De’Asia Hart, who died. At the time, GSU President M. Brian Blake said the university would work with Atlanta police to find a way to make campus more secure. They eventually added more office monitoring and cameras, reoriented building entrances and provided staff training, Blake said.

In his letter this week, Sheppard, who is listed as a political science and government major on his LinkedIn page, offered additional solutions, calling on city officials to be “smarter on crime” and invest more into the downtown area. He also demanded change and the usage of “community-centered” and “not reactionary and militarized” policing.

“When a tragedy does occur, we want to feel supported and see that justice prevails,” he said. “In short, we want to be valued by the City of Atlanta.”

Sometimes the gunfire near campus has been prompted by fighting. Police said that was the case Sunday and in December, when a person was shot to death and another was injured just south of the gas station on Piedmont Avenue between John Wesley Dobbs and Auburn avenues.

An officer was added this year to monitor the RaceTrac because of the uptick in violence, officials said. After the latest shooting, Blake again met with police and gas station officials to come up with a solution.

“We will assess this incident to make more impactful changes,” Blake added. “We will continue to make strides in enhancing and defining our campus and securing our spaces.”

Sheppard said he will continue to represent students for the duration of his term, which concludes March 21.

“I have always believed that the presidency is a position and not a personality,” he added. “My dedication to serving the needs of the community will endure, fueled by the belief that together, we will create a better tomorrow.”