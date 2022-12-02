Grady Memorial Hospital safety officer arrested, fired after road rage shooting

Units from the Douglasville Police Department and Douglas Sheriff’s Office responded to a section of I-20 between Fairburn and Chapel Hill roads Wednesday after getting reports of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Law enforcement officers were able to pull over two cars involved in the incident.

Alfred Watkins, 63, was taken into custody after he was identified as the shooter, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency identified Watkins as an officer at Grady and said investigators determined he had opened fire while both cars were traveling west on the interstate.