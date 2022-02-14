Gov. Kemp taps Andrew Pinson to succeed David Nahmias on high court

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said he will appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the Georgia Supreme Court after Chief Justice David Nahmias steps down in July after serving 12 years on the bench.
Kemp’s announcement comes just three days after Nahmias surprised many in the legal community by saying he was going to step down with a year remaining on his term as chief justice. Nahmias said he wants to spend more time with his family and said he did not know what the next step he would take in his legal career.
Pinson, a former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was appointed by Kemp to the state Court of Appeals in August. At the time, he served as solicitor general heading appeals and multi-state litigation for the state Attorney General’s Office.
“Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation’s top legal minds.”
Pinson grew up in Lithonia and Lawrenceville until middle school when he moved with his family to Lincolnton. In high school, he was a STAR Student and National Merit Scholar. He attended the University of Georgia for both college, graduating summa cum laude, and law school, serving on the law review.
Pinson will become a justice on the state Supreme Court. Justice Michael Boggs is next in line to succeed Nahmias as chief justice based on his seniority on the court.
To fill Pinson’s seat on the Court of Appeals, Kemp chose Superior Court Judge Ben Land of Columbus.
Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Land to the Superior Court bench in 2018. Before that, Land had a private law practice, obtaining large verdicts in personal injury cases and defending a number of nationwide class action lawsuits.
A lifelong Columbus resident, Land attended UGA as an undergraduate and law school student, graduating summa cum laude in both schools.
Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.
