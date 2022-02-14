Gov. Kemp taps Andrew Pinson to succeed David Nahmias on high court

Pinson grew up in Lithonia and Lawrenceville until middle school when he moved with his family to Lincolnton. In high school, he was a STAR Student and National Merit Scholar. He attended the University of Georgia for both college, graduating summa cum laude, and law school, serving on the law review.

Pinson will become a justice on the state Supreme Court. Justice Michael Boggs is next in line to succeed Nahmias as chief justice based on his seniority on the court.

To fill Pinson’s seat on the Court of Appeals, Kemp chose Superior Court Judge Ben Land of Columbus.

Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Land to the Superior Court bench in 2018. Before that, Land had a private law practice, obtaining large verdicts in personal injury cases and defending a number of nationwide class action lawsuits.

A lifelong Columbus resident, Land attended UGA as an undergraduate and law school student, graduating summa cum laude in both schools.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.