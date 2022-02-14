Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gov. Kemp taps Andrew Pinson to succeed David Nahmias on high court

February 1, 2022 Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference to announce plans to spend millions of dollars on expanding internet throughout Georgia, especially in rural areas that lack access at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
February 1, 2022 Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference to announce plans to spend millions of dollars on expanding internet throughout Georgia, especially in rural areas that lack access at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said he will appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the Georgia Supreme Court after Chief Justice David Nahmias steps down in July after serving 12 years on the bench.

Kemp’s announcement comes just three days after Nahmias surprised many in the legal community by saying he was going to step down with a year remaining on his term as chief justice. Nahmias said he wants to spend more time with his family and said he did not know what the next step he would take in his legal career.

Pinson, a former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was appointed by Kemp to the state Court of Appeals in August. At the time, he served as solicitor general heading appeals and multi-state litigation for the state Attorney General’s Office.

“Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation’s top legal minds.”

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Andrew Pinson, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to succeed David Nahmias on the Georgia Supreme Court in July. (Photo credit: GeorgiansforPinson.com)

Credit: prov

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Andrew Pinson, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to succeed David Nahmias on the Georgia Supreme Court in July. (Photo credit: GeorgiansforPinson.com)

Credit: prov

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Andrew Pinson, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to succeed David Nahmias on the Georgia Supreme Court in July. (Photo credit: GeorgiansforPinson.com)

Credit: prov

Credit: prov

Pinson grew up in Lithonia and Lawrenceville until middle school when he moved with his family to Lincolnton. In high school, he was a STAR Student and National Merit Scholar. He attended the University of Georgia for both college, graduating summa cum laude, and law school, serving on the law review.

Pinson will become a justice on the state Supreme Court. Justice Michael Boggs is next in line to succeed Nahmias as chief justice based on his seniority on the court.

To fill Pinson’s seat on the Court of Appeals, Kemp chose Superior Court Judge Ben Land of Columbus.

Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Land to the Superior Court bench in 2018. Before that, Land had a private law practice, obtaining large verdicts in personal injury cases and defending a number of nationwide class action lawsuits.

A lifelong Columbus resident, Land attended UGA as an undergraduate and law school student, graduating summa cum laude in both schools.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Charges expected after fatal pedestrian crash in SW Atlanta, police say
2h ago
Atlanta police officer arrested, accused of raping Acworth woman
2h ago
21-year-old found shot dead in SW Atlanta
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top