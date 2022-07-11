‘Good folks are tired of this garbage,’ Spalding sheriff says after lockdown

Griffin residents Raven Bulloch, 26, and Amber Long, 28, were taken into custody without incident, Dix said.

Charges against the suspects have not been finalized, but Dix said all three were known to law enforcement and that his office will “charge them with everything possible that the law allows.”

The incident began when Spalding sheriff’s deputies spotted a car that was reported stolen out of Lamar, Dix said. That led to a chase that covered a large area of the west side of the county, Dix said, before the pursuing deputies lost sight of the car.

They later found it abandoned near Ellis Road and Landing Way, according to Dix. Witnesses told deputies that three people ran from the car and one of the suspects fired at least two shots before entering the woods, Dix said. Because shots were fired, shelter-in-place orders were given for the area and additional units from the Griffin Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were called to help.

The shelter-in-place orders lasted more than three hours. While searching the area, investigators received a tip that two of the suspects had flagged down a car and been taken out of the area. Once Smith had been arrested, investigators believed all three suspects were gone from the area and the lockdown was lifted. Bulloch and Long were arrested soon after.

Dix said the charges could include auto theft, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of officers and more.

Because Smith is suspected to be a gang member, Dix said his office will seek additional charges against him for violating the Georgia Criminal Street Gangs act.