Spalding community told to shelter in place during search for armed suspect

Residents in a Spalding County neighborhood have been told to shelter in place as sheriff’s office deputies search for an allegedly armed suspect, authorities said in an alert to the community Sunday afternoon.
The alert, sent just before 12:30 p.m., notified residents near West Ellis Road and Ellis Crossing that there was a “heavy law enforcement presence: in the area.” It was related to an earlier vehicle pursuit in which the suspect was armed, the alert read, and shots had been fired.
“Shelter in place,” authorities said. “Call 911 if you observe any suspicious person or activity.”
The sheriff’s office confirmed one person has been taken into custody as of 2 p.m. That person was not immediately identified publicly.
No other details were released about the suspect nor the status of the shelter-in-place order.
