Crime & Public Safety

Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured

A girl was killed in a fire in Spalding County on Saturday, officials said.

A girl was killed in a fire in Spalding County on Saturday, officials said.
By
32 minutes ago

An 11-year-old girl has died and a firefighter was injured Saturday evening after a fire engulfed a home in Spalding County, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Details are limited, but Spalding County fire crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the residence on Sidney Drive near Griffin, the news station reported.

After putting out the flames, firefighters found the girl inside the home. She later died, while a firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Channel 2. Their identities were not released.

It’s unclear who else was in the home at the time of the blaze. Spalding fire officials said they couldn’t provide more details until Monday.

The home is located just north of Ga. 92 near Heads Creek Reservoir. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In February, 23-year-old Madison Summerville died at the hospital after saving her three children from a fire at their home along Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County, about five miles east of Saturday’s blaze. The children were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and were expected to be OK.

ExploreMother dies day after saving her 3 children from burning Spalding home

“Our family is having a terrible time with this because it was so sudden and now it’s just a hole left in our hearts that she once filled with so much joy,” Summerville’s sister, Chasidy Summerville, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her death. “We do find some little comfort knowing she did all she could to save her babies, and then eight more (people were saved) by her organ donation.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Plea hearing set for Atlanta’s former CFO in sprawling corruption case

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Couple dead in murder-suicide after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say
44m ago

Gridlock Guy: Eclipse traffic will be very different this time

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The 2024 Masters: What you need to know
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The 2024 Masters: What you need to know
2h ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks starting Monday: What you need to know
The Latest

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Couple dead in murder-suicide after SWAT standoff at Marietta home, police say
44m ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Warm, dry and sunny end to the weekend
Phones, pills and socks: 2 accused of smuggling contraband into DeKalb jail
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta
If you take MARTA to or from the Atlanta airport, read this
Sun-themed treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse