Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured

It’s unclear who else was in the home at the time of the blaze. Spalding fire officials said they couldn’t provide more details until Monday.

The home is located just north of Ga. 92 near Heads Creek Reservoir. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In February, 23-year-old Madison Summerville died at the hospital after saving her three children from a fire at their home along Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County, about five miles east of Saturday’s blaze. The children were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and were expected to be OK.

“Our family is having a terrible time with this because it was so sudden and now it’s just a hole left in our hearts that she once filled with so much joy,” Summerville’s sister, Chasidy Summerville, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her death. “We do find some little comfort knowing she did all she could to save her babies, and then eight more (people were saved) by her organ donation.”

