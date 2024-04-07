Girl, 11, dies in Spalding house fire; firefighter injured

An 11-year-old girl has died and a firefighter was injured Saturday evening after a fire engulfed a home in Spalding County, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Details are limited, but Spalding County fire crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the residence on Sidney Drive near Griffin, the news station reported.
After putting out the flames, firefighters found the girl inside the home. She later died, while a firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Channel 2. Their identities were not released.
It’s unclear who else was in the home at the time of the blaze. Spalding fire officials said they couldn’t provide more details until Monday.
The home is located just north of Ga. 92 near Heads Creek Reservoir. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In February, 23-year-old Madison Summerville died at the hospital after saving her three children from a fire at their home along Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County, about five miles east of Saturday’s blaze. The children were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and were expected to be OK.
“Our family is having a terrible time with this because it was so sudden and now it’s just a hole left in our hearts that she once filled with so much joy,” Summerville’s sister, Chasidy Summerville, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her death. “We do find some little comfort knowing she did all she could to save her babies, and then eight more (people were saved) by her organ donation.”
