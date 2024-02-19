Mother dies day after saving her 3 children from burning Spalding home

Credit: Family contributed photo Credit: Family contributed photo

“Our family is having a terrible time with this because it was so sudden and now it’s just a hole left in our hearts that she once filled with so much joy,” Chasidy Summerville said. “We do find some little comfort knowing she did all she could to save her babies, and then eight more (people were saved) by her organ donation. It’s going to take a long time to make peace with this sudden tragedy. Just continue with prayers for her children and the family.”

When the fire broke out, neighbors jumped in to help firefighters rescue the victims.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday morning, it had raised more than $3,300.

“She lived a beautiful life even though it was cut short three days after her 23rd birthday,” the family wrote. “She did not have life insurance, so if anyone would like to help us give this beautiful hero an amazing funeral she deserves, all is appreciated.”

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, officials said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.