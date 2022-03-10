Georgia woman pleads guilty to dogfighting in federal court

Shelley “Gold Mouth” Johnson, 40, was the 12th member of the criminal organization convicted of drug and animal abuse charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The Macon woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine followed by three years of supervised release.

Johnson will be sentenced June 7, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.