Georgia teacher charged after altercation with student

A Salem High School teacher has been charged after allegedly pushing a student to the floor in a classroom, according to The Rockdale Citizen and The Newton Citizen.
Marquette Thinn, 44, of Lawrenceville was charged Wednesday with simple battery after an investigation of the incident involving a 14-year-old student last Friday in Conyers.
Thinn and the student were involved in a verbal altercation in a classroom filled with other students, the news outlets reported, citing the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Thinn was seen on video pushing the student to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The student later complained of wrist pain.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8000.
