Georgia teacher charged after altercation with student

A Salem High School teacher has been charged after allegedly pushing a student to the floor in a classroom, according to The Rockdale Citizen and The Newton Citizen. (Viorel Margineanu/Dreamstime/TNS)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A Salem High School teacher has been charged after allegedly pushing a student to the floor in a classroom, according to The Rockdale Citizen and The Newton Citizen.

Marquette Thinn, 44, of Lawrenceville was charged Wednesday with simple battery after an investigation of the incident involving a 14-year-old student last Friday in Conyers.

Thinn and the student were involved in a verbal altercation in a classroom filled with other students, the news outlets reported, citing the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Thinn was seen on video pushing the student to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office. The student later complained of wrist pain.

Explore2 students stabbed at Fulton high school; 3 in custody

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8000.

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

