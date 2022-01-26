Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 2 students stabbed at Fulton high school; 3 in custody

Two students were stabbed and three were taken into custody Wednesday morning at Banneker High. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Two students were stabbed at a Fulton County high school Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Banneker High School near Union City after a fight broke out between students about 9 a.m., a Fulton County Schools spokesperson said. The two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Three students were taken into custody, according to the spokesperson. Officials did not release their names or say if they have been charged.

The high school went on lockdown while school administrators and police investigated the stabbing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

