BREAKING: 2 students stabbed at Fulton high school; 3 in custody

Two students were stabbed at a Fulton County high school Wednesday morning, officials said.
The incident happened at Banneker High School near Union City after a fight broke out between students about 9 a.m., a Fulton County Schools spokesperson said. The two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Three students were taken into custody, according to the spokesperson. Officials did not release their names or say if they have been charged.
The high school went on lockdown while school administrators and police investigated the stabbing.
