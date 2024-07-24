Georgia Power contractor taken to hospital after suffering electric shock

A Georgia Power contractor was injured while working on power lines in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived in the 300 block of Boulevard at roughly 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a man who had suffered electric shock. First responders found him in a bucket attached to a power truck and took him to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent confirmed that the contracted employee was injured while on duty and is receiving medical care.