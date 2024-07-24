Georgia Power contractor taken to hospital after suffering electric shock

Crime & Public Safety

A Georgia Power contractor was injured early Wednesday morning. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A Georgia Power contractor was injured while working on power lines in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived in the 300 block of Boulevard at roughly 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a man who had suffered electric shock. First responders found him in a bucket attached to a power truck and took him to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent confirmed that the contracted employee was injured while on duty and is receiving medical care.

“The safety and health of the public and our workforce is always a top priority,” Kent said.

While the name of the worker and his condition were not released, Kent said he works for BBH Electric. That company had no further information as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

