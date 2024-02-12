Georgia man who claimed woman stabbed herself 14 times convicted of murder

“While this verdict cannot bring Crystal back, I hope it brings some level of closure and a sense of justice to her family and friends,” McGinley said in a statement. “I want to thank all those that came to court in support of Crystal and her family, as well as all those supporting them that couldn’t come. This verdict, after such a heartwrenching trial, is a result of so much hard work by so many. I want to commend the Monroe Police Department for their excellent work as well as all the assisting agencies.”

On April 16, 2022, Norwood went to Powell’s home in Monroe, where she was with her four children and two young cousins, according to investigators. Norwood and Powell shared one child, an infant.

After an argument, Norwood stabbed Powell and killed her outside of her front door. She was 31.

“Not including the infant, the other five children, ranging in age from 3 to 11, witnessed the murder and saw Crystal’s body in front of the house,” the DA’s office said. “The oldest child called 911 after the defendant fled the scene with the infant.”

The baby girl was later found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, and Norwood was arrested. The blood on his shoes was later determined to be a DNA match for Powell.

Norwood claimed Powell had stabbed herself. But a medical examiner testified her wounds were not self-inflicted. The five children who witnessed the stabbing also testified during the five-day trial.

Powell, a Conyers native, earned her master’s degree from Walden University and was a teacher with the Newton County school system, according to her obituary.

“Crystal liked Braves baseball and enjoyed baking, shopping and loved spending time with her children and family,” her obituary states. “She was greatly loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.”