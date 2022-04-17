Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe

Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found dead by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators believe.

The child was later found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, according to police.