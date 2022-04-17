Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said.
Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found dead by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators believe.
The child was later found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, according to police.
Norwood was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and is charged with murder and kidnapping, a news release states.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in and assisted the Monroe Police Department in searching for Norwood and the child, according to the release. After an Amber Alert was issued, GBI and MPD investigators were able to track Norwood’s vehicle to Newton County.
Norwood is currently being held at the Walton County Detention Center. Other charges are pending while the investigation continues, investigators said.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident should contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or detectives at 770-266-5199.
