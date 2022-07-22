Georgia man gets 15 years in prison for molesting boy in Cobb

A Georgia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting he molested a young boy for several years, the Cobb County District Attorney said Friday.
Trevon Lamar Teague, of Fort Benning, pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, DA Flynn Broady’s office said. Assisting Superior Court Judge Tambra Colston sentenced Teague to 40 years, including 15 in custody and the remainder on probation.
“This defendant preyed upon this child for many years,” Broady said in an emailed statement. “He used fear, force and intimidation to further his abuse. This sentence holds him accountable for his unconscionable actions. We pray this will be one of the first steps in healing for the victim.”
In May 2019, the 12-year-old victim reported the abuse to a family member, who contacted police. Investigators interviewed the child and an arrest warrant was secured for Teague, who previously lived in Decatur, the warrant states.
Teague was arrested in June 2020, booking records show, and was later indicted. He has been held in the Cobb jail without bond since his arrest.
Teague’s trial began July 11. During the trial, he decided to enter a guilty plea, the DA’s office said.
