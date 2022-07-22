Georgia man gets 15 years in prison for molesting boy in Cobb

Trevon Lamar Teague, of Fort Benning, pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, DA Flynn Broady’s office said. Assisting Superior Court Judge Tambra Colston sentenced Teague to 40 years, including 15 in custody and the remainder on probation.

“This defendant preyed upon this child for many years,” Broady said in an emailed statement. “He used fear, force and intimidation to further his abuse. This sentence holds him accountable for his unconscionable actions. We pray this will be one of the first steps in healing for the victim.”