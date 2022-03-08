Cobb man, 66, gets life in prison after molesting 3 generations of same family

A 66-year-old Mableton man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting three generations of the same family, the Cobb County district attorney said Tuesday.
Bennie Frank Johnson was convicted of rape, aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation late last month, DA Flynn Broady said. On Monday, Johnson was sentenced to two life terms, plus five years.
“This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family,” the victim’s mother said in her impact statement during sentencing.
In May 2018, Johnson was arrested after being accused of multiple sexual assaults on an 8-year-old, according to investigators. The victim’s mother told investigators she had also been abused by Johnson when she was a child.
During the trial, another witness testified she had also been raped by Johnson as a child, Broady said.
Johnson has been held without bond at the Cobb jail since his arrest.
