ajc logo
X

Georgia man gets 15 years in prison for his role in deadly Canton bar fight

Gary Matthew Allen was sentenced to 15 years in prison for punching a man during a June 2019 bar fight in Canton. The victim later died.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gary Matthew Allen was sentenced to 15 years in prison for punching a man during a June 2019 bar fight in Canton. The victim later died.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A judge ordered a Jasper man to spend the next 15 years in prison for beating a man to death during a brawl at a Cherokee County sports bar in 2019.

Gary Matthew Allen, 34, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Aug. 19. He had been indicted in September 2019 on seven counts, including three murder charges, court records show.

ExploreJasper man indicted, denied bond in fatal Canton bar fight

Allen pleaded to the lesser charge this month as part of a negotiated deal between attorneys, Cherokee District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a news release Thursday. Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea issued a 15-year prison stint followed by five years of supervised release.

Allen punched Leon Paul Danzis, a 45-year-old Winder man, in the face during a June 28, 2019, fight at the Canton Icehouse. The punch knocked Danzis to the ground, where he slammed his head on the concrete floor. Allen then jumped on Danzis and punched him in the face a second time.

Danzis later died from his injuries at Northside-Cherokee Hospital. Authorities determined he died of blunt force trauma from the repeated blows to the head and face.

Prosecutors noted that a toxicology test showed Allen had a blood alcohol level of .123, well above the legal driving limit of .08, at the time of his arrest.

“Just over three years ago, an evening of fun at a local establishment turned deadly when this intoxicated defendant lost his temper and attacked another man, leaving him fatally wounded on the bar’s concrete floor,” Wallace said in Thursday’s release. “While the defendant’s consumption of alcohol likely played a role in the death of Leon Danzis, the real blame rests solely on the shoulders of Gary Allen, who made the decision to drink excessively and attack an innocent man.”

ExploreMan arrested in deadly brawl at Cherokee County sports bar

The deadly encounter unfolded as Allen played pool with two other people at the sports bar. Danzis, a construction worker who was staying in a nearby hotel while he worked a job, entered the bar with his son and a coworker about 45 minutes later.

The group sat next to Allen and his friends, and attorneys said Allen even talked to Danzis and his companions several times through the night.

Surveillance footage from the bar showed Danzis exchanging words with Allen just before punches were thrown. According to investigators, they spoke alone in the doorway to the pool room, several feet from the other members of their respective groups. Moments later, Allen punched Danzis as he was looking in a different direction, Wallace said. Danzis’ friends intervened and a brief brawl broke out.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread1h ago
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
19h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
3h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals the path it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals the path it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
Chase Oliver could send Georgia’s Senate race to a runoff - he’s OK with that
11h ago
The Latest
BREAKING: Paulding DA to seek death penalty vs. mom accused of killing 3 kids
3m ago
Police: Fight between kids, adults leads to shots fired near DeKalb bus stop
1h ago
Austell man gets life in prison for masterminding roommate’s slaying
1h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
8h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top