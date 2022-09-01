Georgia man gets 15 years in prison for his role in deadly Canton bar fight

Prosecutors noted that a toxicology test showed Allen had a blood alcohol level of .123, well above the legal driving limit of .08, at the time of his arrest.

“Just over three years ago, an evening of fun at a local establishment turned deadly when this intoxicated defendant lost his temper and attacked another man, leaving him fatally wounded on the bar’s concrete floor,” Wallace said in Thursday’s release. “While the defendant’s consumption of alcohol likely played a role in the death of Leon Danzis, the real blame rests solely on the shoulders of Gary Allen, who made the decision to drink excessively and attack an innocent man.”

The deadly encounter unfolded as Allen played pool with two other people at the sports bar. Danzis, a construction worker who was staying in a nearby hotel while he worked a job, entered the bar with his son and a coworker about 45 minutes later.

The group sat next to Allen and his friends, and attorneys said Allen even talked to Danzis and his companions several times through the night.

Surveillance footage from the bar showed Danzis exchanging words with Allen just before punches were thrown. According to investigators, they spoke alone in the doorway to the pool room, several feet from the other members of their respective groups. Moments later, Allen punched Danzis as he was looking in a different direction, Wallace said. Danzis’ friends intervened and a brief brawl broke out.