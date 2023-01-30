Georgia AG Carr calls on Congress to allow cellphone jamming in state prisons

In November, the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecuting Unit indicted 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods, also known as 1-8 Trey Bloods, who are affiliated with the national street gang Bloods based out of New York. While incarcerated in Georgia and New York, two accused national and statewide leaders of the gang allegedly used cellphones to communicate with other defendants and urge them to participate in criminal activity for the Bloods, according to the release.

“The defendants are further alleged to have engaged in discussions regarding the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a Georgia Department of Corrections facility, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Hays State Prison,” the release added.

The letter cited incidents outside of Georgia that were assisted through the use of cellphones, including a double homicide that was ordered by an alleged gang enforcer from inside an Indiana prison. In 2018, alleged gang-affiliated inmates in a South Carolina maximum security prison used the devices to organize an attack that left seven inmates dead.

Congress has tried to address the issue, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introducing a bill in August to allow state and federal prisons to use jamming systems. However, the bills have never received a vote, the letter stated.

“We strongly urge Congress to pass meaningful legislation, through this bill or another, to allow states to jam contraband cellphones — and quickly,” the letter added. “A prison cell is no place for access to a cellphone.”