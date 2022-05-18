GBI: Suwanee man with gun shot, seriously injured by Rockdale deputies

Valdez was found inside a truck on private property in the 5300 block of Alexanders Lake Road, Ammons said. He was confronted by deputies and got out of the truck still holding a gun, Ammons said, at which point he was shot. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. It is the 49th shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year, 18 more than at the same point in 2021.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.