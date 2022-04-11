GBI: Savannah police shoot, kill man who attacked officer with sharpened spike

Officers were called to the area near Oglethorpe Avenue and McDonough Street just before 4 a.m. after someone reported two men fighting, according to a GBI news release. When they arrived, they found a man talking irrationally and carrying a makeshift weapon on Abercorn Street, the release states. Investigators said they found a 13-inch sharpened spike with an improvised handle at the scene.

Police tried to de-escalate the situation and get the man to put down the weapon, but he did not respond, according to the release. Officers eventually approached him as he walked along Abercorn Street toward Bay Street, but the man resisted and swung the weapon toward an officer, the GBI said.